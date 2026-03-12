County NewsNEWS

National Liberal Party triumphs in Symbol dispute in Court

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

NLP has won a major battle for its primary symbol against Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA) after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal ruled that the water jet emblem rightfully belongs to NLP.

NLP went to court after the Registrar of Political Parties gave VIDA the symbol that NLP has always been using, claiming that the party never published their logo in a newspaper as per requirements.

Party Leader Dr. Augustus Muli welcomed the ruling, describing it as a decisive affirmation of NLP’s identity and a safeguard for the party’s future. He noted that the water jet symbol has long been associated with NLP’s campaigns and official communications, and its protection was vital to maintaining the party’s visibility and credibility.

In its judgment, the Tribunal found that NLP had a legitimate expectation to exclusive use of the symbol, citing its consistent appearance on party letterheads and in by-elections.

The Tribunal held that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) acted unlawfully by assigning the symbol to VIDA without explanation, thereby violating NLP’s property rights and its right to fair administrative action.

The Tribunal also pointed to the historical link between the two parties, observing that NLP had once considered adopting VIDA’s name, which made the Registrar’s decision even more problematic.

As a result, ORPP’s decision contained in a letter dated 25 August 2025 was cancelled. VIDA has been permanently barred from using the water jet symbol or any mark resembling it. Each party will bear its own legal costs.

The ruling marks a decisive victory for NLP, with Dr. Muli emphasizes that the judgment strengthens the party’s resolve to protect its identity and continue its political journey with clarity and confidence.

 

