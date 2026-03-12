Belarus donates humanitarian supplies to support flood affected households in Kenya

The Government of Belarus has donated humanitarian supplies valued at approximately Ksh 23 million to support disaster response efforts in Kenya following floods that have affected thousands of households across the country.

The consignment, handed over by Belarus Ambassador to Kenya Dzmitry Krasouski and received by Principal Secretary for Special Programmes Ismail Maalim Madey, includes non-food items such as clothes, tents and shoes to assist families displaced by the ongoing heavy rains.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, PS Maalim thanked the Government and people of Belarus for the timely support, noting that the supplies will provide much-needed relief to affected households.

The PS said the donation will help restore dignity to displaced families while strengthening the growing partnership between Kenya and Belarus in humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

“We have experienced increasingly erratic weather conditions in the country. Over 30 counties have been affected by drought, and even before we could fully address those challenges, we are now facing devastating floods that are causing widespread damage. This aid could not have come at a better time. Many families have been displaced by the floods, particularly here in the city and across the western part of the country.”

On his part, the Belarusian Ambassador to Kenya Dzmitry Krasouski noted the significant of supporting Kenya during this period which mirrors the experiences that they have witnessed in their home country.

“This humanitarian aid has been delivered on the order of the President of the Republic of Belarus. The consignment includes clothing, footwear, shelter materials and supplies for children. We hope these items will be delivered promptly to support the affected communities. Belarus values its partnership with Kenya, and we are pleased to support the government’s humanitarian efforts to assist families affected by the floods. This donation is a symbol of solidarity between our two nations.”

Recent torrential rains have triggered flash floods in several parts of the country, affecting more than 3,500 households in Nairobi and 381 households in Kisumu, with loss of lives and destruction of property reported.