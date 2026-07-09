Nyota ndogo reveals that her hit song “Nibebe” is her personal favourite

Nyota ndogo has revealed that her timeless hit song “Nibebe,” released in 2004, holds a special place in her heart.

The song, which became popular soon after its release, helped cement her as one of the stars to watch at the Coast.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, the artist said she was pleased with how the song turned out, revealing that she wrote it from a deeply emotional place and poured her heart into it. She explained that she was in a relationship at the time, although it was struggling.

“Nilikuwa kwenye mapenzi lakini yalikuwa yanayumbayumba,” she explained, and despite the crisis in her own love life, she was able to write “Nibebe”.

She added that she composed “Natafuta,” while going through grief.

Explaining why “Nibebe” holds such deep meaning for her, the artist said the song is rooted in the belief that “love never ends,” making its message universal.

She added that the hit has continued to resonate with audiences over the years, recalling how one fan told her the lyrics helped him win over the woman who later became his wife.

“Wengi wakiongelea Nibebe wanakuambia wajua mimi nina mke na watoto wawili na nilimtongoza kupitia maneno ya nyimbo yako.”

She expressed her joy at knowing the song has played a part in bringing people together and helping build families and relationships, saying that its impact is what matters most to her.