Africa

New Pan-African awards to honour Africa’s ‘Unstoppable’ achievers

Nominations open across 21 categories spanning governance, business, media, arts, sports, and social impact

Staff Reporter
By Staff Reporter
2 Min Read

A new pan-African awards platform, the Unstoppable Africa Awards (TUAA), will debut in Nairobi on 31 October. The awards aim to recognise individuals and institutions making tangible contributions across the continent.

The inaugural ceremony, bringing together achievers from governance, business, innovation, media, arts, sports, and community development, will take place at the historic Hilton Hotel.

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The organisers stated that the awards seek to acknowledge Africans whose work has delivered measurable impact, rather than simply celebrating public profiles.

“Africa has waited for an award that honours substance over noise. That time is now,” the TUAA Awards Committee declared. They added that the past year had been dedicated to research and engaging stakeholders across the continent in preparation for the launch.

Nominations opened on Monday and will close on 17 September. Shortlisted nominees will be announced on 19 September, followed by a public voting period to determine the winners.

The awards encompass leadership and governance, business and innovation, media and creativity, as well as social and community impact.

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Categories include Unstoppable Pan-Africanist of the Year, Unstoppable Diplomat of the Year, Unstoppable Cabinet Minister of the Year, Unstoppable Legislator of the Year, Unstoppable CEO of the Year, and Unstoppable Entrepreneur of the Year.

Further categories will recognise journalists, authors, content creators, artists, sports personalities, universities, humanitarian workers, community builders, and African women.

The organisers have also introduced categories for Africa’s Brand Ambassador of the Year, Podcast/Blog of the Year, and Airline of the Year.

The awards committee confirmed that this initiative would become an annual celebration of African achievement, with the broader objective of highlighting leadership, innovation, service, and excellence across the continent.

The inaugural ceremony in Nairobi is scheduled for 31 October 2026.

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