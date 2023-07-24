Home Podcasts Newsline: Kenya is keen on Agriculture

Newsline: Kenya is keen on Agriculture

The government has so far invested over 50 billion Shillings to boost various interventions in the agricultural sector. The huge chunk of the amount went to the distribution of subsidised fertiliser to increase food production.

kiico
