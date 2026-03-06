Njerae to release new single

Award-winning Kenyan singer-songwriter, performing and record producer, Njerae, is set to release her first offering of the year titled “Ingia Ndani”.

Known for her emotionally rich and soulful Afro-Indie records, Njerae’s latest anthem “Ingia Ndani” is produced by Hendrick Sam, the brains behind a multitude of Kenyan hits, including “Extra Pressure” by Bien and Bensoul, “Show you Off” by Savara, just to name a few.

Njerae shares the following on working with Hendrick on the single.

“Working with Hendricks Sam was such a beautiful process because he really listens. He doesn’t just make beats, he builds a world around the emotion of the song. With “Ingia Ndani,” we were very intentional about creating something that feels warm, intimate, but still catchy”, Njerae said.

The chilling and riveting single that speaks to letting your emotional guard down and letting someone love you unconditionally. It captures the moment one invites you into their world, orbiting around the intimacy of finally allowing yourself to be free to receive love from your significant other.

Speaking about her process, she says she appreciates working with different producers.

“Collaborating with different producers always stretches me. Each producer pulls something different out of me, sometimes it’s a new rhythm pocket, sometimes it’s a new melody style, sometimes it’s confidence in saying less. It helps me grow without losing who I am”.

“Ingia Ndani” is a direct Swahili translation for “come inside”, and this invitation is one Njerae has longed to share with her legion of supporters.

““Ingia Ndani” was inspired by that feeling of wanting someone to come closer, not just physically, but emotionally. It’s about letting someone past the surface. I think a lot of us crave connection but are scared of being seen fully. This song is me saying, if you’re here, then really be here. It’s playful, but it’s also vulnerable. It’s about inviting love in instead of pretending you don’t care,” Njerae said.

The new single comes shortly after her EP, ‘Four Letter Word’, released in October, featuring collaborations with Canadian Preston Pablo and Bensoul.

According to data provided by Spotify last year, Njerae is one of the most-streamed Kenyan artists on the platform.

The “Aki Sioni” artist is also set to headline her first Australian tour beginning April 10 to 18.