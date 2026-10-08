NLP enters Migwani race as Muli unveils Andrew Kaleli

The National Liberal Party (NLP) has formally entered the race for the Migwani Ward MCA seat after party leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli unveiled Andrew Kaleli as its candidate for the November 17 by-election.

The unveiling, held in Mwingi West, sets the stage for a high-stakes contest where NLP will face off against candidates from Wiper Democratic Movement, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) associated with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Addressing supporters, Muli warned that the country has witnessed violence in almost all by-elections held so far and called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be vigilant in Migwani.

“We have seen violence in almost every by-election held in this country recently. Goons being imported, voters being intimidated. We will not allow that in Ukambani. IEBC must be vigilant and ensure Migwani remains peaceful,” Muli said.

Muli urged locals to be on the lookout for strangers and hired groups ferried into the region to cause chaos.

“I am calling on the people of Migwani to be watchful. Look out for foreigners who are brought here to bring violence to our peaceful region. If you see people you don’t know being ferried to cause chaos, report them. This election must be decided by the people of Migwani, not by imported goons,” he said.

Muli, who is the patron of the Anzauni clan a dominant clan in Mwingi West with over 400,000 members spread across Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Tanzania said he is counting on the support of his community to deliver victory for Kaleli.

“The Anzauni are my people and they are the majority here in Mwingi West. When the clan speaks, our people listen. I am counting on my community to walk this journey with Andrew Kaleli,” he added.

The Migwani Ward seat fell vacant after former MCA Harrison Maluki Mawia was appointed Clerk of the Kitui County Assembly on August 6, prompting IEBC to gazette Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as the by-election date.

The Migwani contest is now shaping up as an early litmus test for NLP’s growing influence against traditional heavyweights, with Wiper seeking to defend its dominance, UDA keen to consolidate its inroads, and NEDP seeking a foothold in the area.