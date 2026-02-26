Nomination process for 2027 World Athletics Council elections opens

The nomination process for the 2027 World Athletics Council elections has officially begun in preparation for the World Athletics Elective Congress in Beijing, China.

Set to take place just before the World Athletics Championships in September 2027, the Elective Congress will appoint the World Athletics President, four Vice Presidents, and 13 individual Council Members for the 2027-2031 term, following the guidelines of the World Athletics Constitution and Rules & Regulations.

The campaign period begins on March 1, 2026, with all nominations received by June 1, 2027.

All candidates must first apply to the Vetting Panel by 31 March 2027 and be declared eligible to be nominated by their Member Federation’s Board.

Athletics Kenya President Lt Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei was elected the World Athletics Vice President in August 2023 after garnering 104 votes during the 54th congress in Hungary and will be seeking re-election.

As part of the term limits for Council members, World Athletics Presidents are elected for a maximum of three four-year terms – a central component of the sweeping governance reforms Sebastian Coe himself introduced in 2016 after he was elected to lead the organisation.