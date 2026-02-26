AthleticsSports

Nomination process for 2027 World Athletics Council elections opens

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The nomination process for the 2027 World Athletics Council elections has officially begun in preparation for the World Athletics Elective Congress in Beijing, China.

Set to take place just before the World Athletics Championships in September 2027, the Elective Congress will appoint the World Athletics President, four Vice Presidents, and 13 individual Council Members for the 2027-2031 term, following the guidelines of the World Athletics Constitution and Rules & Regulations.

The campaign period begins on March 1, 2026, with all nominations received by June 1, 2027.

All candidates must first apply to the Vetting Panel by 31 March 2027 and be declared eligible to be nominated by their Member Federation’s Board.

Athletics Kenya President Lt Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei was elected the World Athletics Vice President in August 2023 after garnering 104 votes during the 54th congress in Hungary and will be seeking re-election.

As part of the term limits for Council members, World Athletics Presidents are elected for a maximum of three four-year terms – a central component of the sweeping governance reforms Sebastian Coe himself introduced in 2016 after he was elected to lead the organisation.

Growing Golf: Nurturing From the Ground up is Essential for Success!
Atalanta stun Serie A leaders Napoli
CS Ababu officially unveils Kiprugut Chumo Stadium
Boran Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title
Maelo,the unsung hero behind Kenya Police FC’s historic success in Kenyan football
Africa contest for 2026 FIFA World Cup slots resumes today with 5 matches on card
Laiser hill, St. Anthony Kitale among schools shortlisted for sports personality of the year awards
Lazio in Serie A’s top four with win at Empoli
Harambee Stars: McCarthy releases provisional squad ahead of Gabon and Gambia World Cup Qualifiers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tecno hands over 3 renovated community football pitches in Nairobi
Next Article Over 200 players confirmed for inaugural Invest Kenya Golf tournament
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Instagram to alert parents if teens search for self-harm and suicide content
Technology
Kenya to host first diversity and inclusion conference
County News NEWS
DP Kindiki: Politics is about ideas, not violence
Local News NEWS
Badminton tournament to draw youth from over 20 counties to Laikipia
Badminton Sports

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

Kipyegon defends her Mile Athlos title in style

RallySports

Kenya Motorsports’ Best Personality to be named Saturday

SportsVolleyBall

KPC got off to a flying start at the inaugural CAVB Zone 5, thrashing KCCA 3-0

FootballSports

AFC Leopards Corporate task force set to tour Tanzania for benchmarking

Show More