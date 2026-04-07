ODM leaders reject zoning plan, warns it threatens democracy

Orange Democratic Movement leaders are now split over the political parties’ zoning proposal ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking to the press, a section of ODM leaders, including Suba North Member Party Millie Odhiambo, Elisha Odhiambo of Gem, Jared Okello of Nyando and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda said that any zoning agreement would be unpopular not only among the leaders but also their constituents.

“When we start pushing an agenda strongly of zoning, it means that we are putting our personal interests ahead of those of our constituents,” she said.

The ODM MPs have called on the party leadership to address this concern, noting that this could break the broad base arrangement if implemented in 2027.

The leaders argue that the polls ought to be liberal, where not only ODM but also other parties in the country can field candidates across the country in the run-up to the polls.

The leaders further noted that nominations should curb calls to enforce zoning, stating that if that were the case, it would undermine multiparty democracy, adding that elected officials should be ready to face any challenger if they have delivered on their mandate.

“If I have worked for my constituency, I should not fear meeting any opponent,” she said.

On the party’s official position, Millie clarified that she was speaking in her personal capacity. “I did not attend the party’s NEC meeting, so I am not sure whether there is an official party position on zoning. I will speak from my personal position.”

The MPs maintained that ODM is a strong political party capable of competing nationwide without formal zoning arrangements.

“ODM is a strong and popular party which has always managed to successfully front candidates across the country without any formal form of zoning. ,”

The Suba North MP concluded by urging colleagues to focus on accountability to the electorate rather than political arrangements.

“We need to listen to the public and show what we have done for them. Leadership should not be about avoiding competition,” she noted.