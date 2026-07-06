Rift Valley leaders back Wetang’ula as Ruto’s preferred successor in 2032

Rift Valley leaders allied to President William Ruto have endorsed National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula as their preferred presidential candidate in 2032, saying he is best placed to succeed the Head of State after the expiry of his two constitutional terms.

The leaders, led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Tinderet MP Julius Melly, made the declaration during a fundraising event in Aldai Constituency, Nandi County.

They said the endorsement was a recognition of Wetang’ula’s contribution to President Ruto’s 2022 presidential victory and his continued support for the Kenya Kwanza administration. They also acknowledged the role played by the Mulembe community in backing President Ruto’s leadership.

Governor Sang said Wetang’ula’s contribution to President Ruto’s rise to power would remain an important chapter in Kenya’s political history.

“The story of President Ruto’s victory in the 2022 General Election cannot be told without recognising the role played by Moses Wetang’ula. His contribution is part of Kenya’s political history, and we appreciate the support he gave,” Sang said.

He praised Wetang’ula’s stewardship of the National Assembly, describing him as one of the country’s most effective Speakers since Independence.

“Kenya has had many Speakers, but Wetang’ula’s record stands out. He has presided over a broad-based Parliament comprising both the government and the opposition with distinction,” he added.

Sang said the Rift Valley would support Wetang’ula’s presidential bid once President Ruto completes his second and final term in office in 2032.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly said Wetang’ula had demonstrated the leadership, experience and statesmanship required to lead the country, citing his management of parliamentary business and his unwavering support for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Other leaders who addressed the gathering, including Kabwareng MCA Hassan Kagoni and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, echoed the call, saying Wetang’ula possesses the experience, vision and national outlook needed to lead Kenya after President Ruto’s tenure.

The leaders maintained that discussions on the country’s post-2032 leadership should begin early, expressing confidence that Wetang’ula has the credentials to mount a competitive bid for the presidency.