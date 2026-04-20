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Shakahola cult case: Mackenzie said eating was sinful

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie persistently discouraged eating, framing it as sinful.

This emerged during the defence hearing in the Shakahola massacre case, which opened Monday at the Mombasa High Court, with testimony that inadvertently reinforced the prosecution’s narrative of systematic indoctrination and suffering within the forest settlement.

Before Justice Diana Kavedza, Lucas Owino Ogok, an accused person in the case, admitted under cross-examination by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina that Mackenzie forced his followers to fast, resulting in over 400 cult deaths.

His account of being assaulted for refusing to fast further painted a picture of coercion and intolerance within the group, key elements that prosecutors have consistently argued defined life in Shakahola.

Owino further told the court he had embraced extreme beliefs, including the notion that education is evil because it “makes people think differently.”

The other accused to take the stand, namely Steven Sanga, alias Steve wa Mtwapa, described how he moved to Shakahola from Mtwapa following financial hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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He attempted to portray his stay in the forest as voluntary, including working as a security guard after leasing a piece of land for Ksh 1000 without an agreement.

Sanga then admitted to periodic fasting as a condition for ‘favourable judgement in heaven’.

The other testimony was from Mark Kiongera Kiarie, also an accused, who told the court he attended meetings where residents openly confessed plans to starve to death and even assisted in burying a body without a coffin.

Hearing resumes Tuesday with more accused expected to testify.

Source: ODPP

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