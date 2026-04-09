FootballSports

Leopards coach Ambani and Rangers striker Macharia crowned best in March

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
4 Min Read
AFC Leopards Boss Fred Ambani recieves his customized trophy award for March Coach of the Month from SportPesa Head of Partnerships and Sponsorships, Japheth Akhulia

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani and Posta Rangers forward Jackson Macharia have been named the SportPesa League Coach and Player of the Month for March, following their outstanding performances.

Ambani’s leadership inspired a resurgent AFC Leopards side back into the league title race and earned him the accolade, his second of the season, while Macharia’s decisive goals single-handedly dragged his team out of an 11-game winless run.

Ambani opened the month of  March in style thumping Shabana FC 5-1 ,followed by a shock 4-1 humbling by Mathare United before piecing together three wins on the bounce to close the gap on rivals Gor Mahia .

“March was an important month for us because the team showed character and belief in every match. Our focus now is to maintain this momentum and keep pushing towards our goals,” he said.

“It’s been a while since our club was in such a strong position around this time of the season. We are taking it one game at a time and hopefully we’ll give our loyal fans something to celebrate at season end,” added the former Kenya international.

Ambani won the accolade accompanied with  Ksh75,000 which is his 2nd honour this season after grabbing the December 2025 gong.

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He joins Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor as a double winner this campaign. For a second month running, Akonnor finished runner-up after guiding Gor Mahia to a 67% win rate in 3 matches, scoring 6 goals and conceding thrice.

Meanwhile Macharia stopped what would have been an Ingwe clean sweep as he edged Tyson Otieno for the players’ award.

The experienced attacker had an outstanding March run, stroking home 4 goals in 4 matches, the highest in the period, which included the opener in a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia and a brace that edged Kariobangi Sharks 2-1.

Posta Rangers midfielder Jackson Macharia displays his SportPesa League Player of the Month award for March at the Thogoto Teachers Training College where the team is training

Macharia who pocketed Ksh 50,000 and a customized trophy said the recognition reflects the collective effort of the team and technical bench.

“I’m grateful for this award and thankful to my teammates and coaches who have supported me throughout the season,” said Macharia. “Football is a team sport and every goal I score comes from the work we do together. I’m motivated to keep working hard and help the team achieve even more in the remaining matches.”

SportPesa’s Head of Partnerships and Sponsorships, Japheth Akhulia congratulated both winners, saying: “The level of competition in the SportPesa League continues to rise, with clubs and players delivering outstanding performances week after week.Celebrating excellence through these monthly awards is an important way of recognising the progress and quality in our game.”

The SportPesa Player and Coach of the Month awards recognize monthly exceptional performances and are informed by detailed match data and performance metrics compiled by Tisini, ensuring transparency and objectivity in the selection process.

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