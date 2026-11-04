Obama says Americans have sent a ‘clear message’

Former President Barack Obama says his party’s sweeping victory is evidence that Americans want change.

Writing on X, Obama says: “Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.”

Obama has campaigned with several Democratic candidates in swing states like Michigan and Georgia.

He adds: “Our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”