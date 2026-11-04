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Obama says Americans have sent a ‘clear message’

BBC
By BBC
1 Min Read
Former US President Barack Obama. Photo/REUTERS

Former President Barack Obama says his party’s sweeping victory is evidence that Americans want change.

Writing on X, Obama says: “Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.”

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Obama has campaigned with several Democratic candidates in swing states like Michigan and Georgia.

He adds: “Our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”

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