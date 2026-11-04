Democrats win control of Congress, turn red states blue in US midterm elections

Democrats are projected to take control of both chambers of Congress after a wave of victories in traditionally Republican strongholds, setting up a major political confrontation with President Donald Trump during his final two years in office.

Democrats are projected to seize control of the United States Congress after securing majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a significant setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

The victories will give Democrats control of the legislative branch from January, allowing them to exert greater influence over lawmaking, scrutinise the administration’s policies and launch congressional investigations into members of Trump’s government.

According to projections, Democrats are expected to win at least 239 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, compared with at least 161 for Republicans, although several races remain undecided, particularly in California and Texas.

The Senate victories have been equally significant, with Democrats making unexpected gains in traditionally Republican states, including Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Ohio.

In Kansas, Democrats secured a Senate victory in a state that had not elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century, while their gains in Texas marked a major political shift in a state long considered a Republican stronghold.

The party also registered a surprise victory in South Carolina, where Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican incumbent Darline Graham in a contest that had not been widely expected to favour Democrats.

In Texas, James Talarico won the Senate race, while Gina Hinojosa secured the governorship, giving Democrats two major statewide victories in a state that has remained firmly Republican for decades.

The results are being viewed as a major political rebuke to Trump, with the midterm elections serving as a measure of public sentiment towards his presidency halfway through his term.

Trump acknowledged the Democratic gains, telling Fox News that he was “a little surprised” by the outcome but congratulated the opposition, saying Democrats had “did a good job”.

He also indicated willingness to work with the incoming congressional leadership, saying there were “many, many things” he could cooperate with Democrats on.

The shift in congressional control could significantly constrain Trump’s legislative agenda, as Democrats gain the power to influence legislation, oversee government spending and conduct investigations into the administration.

The new majority could also revive scrutiny of the President’s finances and government conduct, while potentially reopening discussions around impeachment.

Several Senate contests, including those in Michigan and Alaska, were still being counted as the results continued to come in.