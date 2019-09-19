Arsenal betting mistake makes Nandi man Ksh423,693 richer with Odibets

While most mistakes in life prove costly, that was not the case for one Julius Kipkemboi, who hails from Kipkaren catchment, Nandi County.

Kipkemboi, predicted 19 games correctly on Odibets to win Ksh 423,693 with only Ksh 49, a victory propelled by a mistake he accidentally committed while placing his bet.

He had initially planned to bet on an Arsenal win as they played Watford on Sunday, however, his luck struck as he mistakenly picked Arsenal women, who were playing against Manchester United in the FA Women’s Super League, with the former winning.

Had Kipkemboi placed Arsenal men, he would have lost the bet as the Gunners were held by Watford after a shambolic defensive display. This was one of the games that cost many punters their bets.

“I picked my betting strategy from my father who’s been betting on sports for over 40 years,” said the elated 37-year-old who is a hotelier.

Kipkemboi spoke in the presence of his father, who accompanied his son as he collected his dues from the betting firm.

“So many leagues are back after the International Break and our customers will be spoilt for choice on the offers they can enjoy from Odibets whether it’s the EPL, Champions League, or Serie A,” stated Daniel Macharia, Odibets lead bookmaker.

Mr Macharia added, “We have a 10% boost on wins which boosts our customers’ wins – in Kipkemboi’s case, his boost was around Ksh 40,000.

