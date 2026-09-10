ODM leader Oburu in UK for routine medical checkup

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga is in the United Kingdom (UK) for a routine medical checkup.

In a statement, Oginga said the visit will allow him to undergo a comprehensive evaluation of his health while taking time to rest and rejuvenate, following advice from his doctors and party leadership.

He described the medical break as a deliberate period for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to assess its institutional strength and ability to operate effectively in the absence of its party leader.

Oginga expressed confidence in the party’s internal mechanisms and structures to sustain its day-to-day operations without interruption.

“As I attend to these personal health routine checks, that naturally come with advancing years, I view taking this step back as a deliberate, strategic moment for our movement. This is a time of transition, where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is being tested on its readiness and preparedness on institutionalism,” he stated.

During his absence, Deputy Party Leaders Paul Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, alongside the National Central Committee and the party secretariat, will steer the party’s operations.

“As an elder who has walked this long journey with you, I have absolute faith in their collective leadership, discipline, and vision to steer our movement effectively,” Oginga said.

He urged ODM members and officials to cooperate with the party leadership, remain united and stay focused on its national objectives.