Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon partner with Hope Mobility for 2026 edition

Hope Mobility Kenya, in collaboration with Standard Chartered Kenya, has launched a campaign where its founder, Michael Panther, will participate in the 42-kilometre Nairobi Marathon on 25 October.

Panther will participate in the marathon in a first-of-its-kind professional racing wheelchair seeking to raise funds to acquire at least 200 custom-fitted pediatric wheelchairs for children

living with disability.

Hope Mobility Kenya is a charity organisation that fabricates and distributes approximately 3,500 wheelchairs to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kenya.

Using the professional wheelchair christened “the Red Ferrari” Panther says he hopes to give children a lease of life by giving them a chance to access education, healthcare, and a social life.

“I am excited about this campaign as I have begun training. As a Champion for Mobility, I hope to impact the lives of our children by giving them access to an education, health care and a glimpse into friendships with their peers.

Through his lived experience as PWD, Panther says challenging himself to participate in the race is not proof of athleticism but a historic quest to influence policy and decision makers to come

together for a course that has long-term impact on children’s lives.

Regina Mukiri, Head of Community Engagement and Impact, Kenya and Africa at Standard Chartered said, “Sport should be open to everyone.

Through the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, we provide an inclusive platform where athletes of all abilities can participate and be recognised.

Michael Panther’s historic challenge will spotlight Hope Mobility’s campaign to provide 200 children with custom-fitted wheelchairs, helping expand access to education,Healthcare and community life.

The event includes a dedicated 21-kilometre wheelchair race and has steadily improved accessibility through inclusive training, sign-language interpretation, enhanced ramps

and tailored race day support.

The 2025 edition of the marathon registered 184 wheelchair athletes and more than 80 participants with other disabilities, an increase from 153 participants with disabilities in 2024.

Funds raised through the campaign will enable Hope Mobility Kenya to manufacture and distribute specialized pediatric wheelchairs guided by the World Health Organization’s

recommended eight-step wheelchair service process, ensuring each child receives a wheelchair that are properly assessed, fitted, and safe for long-term use.

In Kenya, according to the National Council for Persons with Disability (NCPWD) there is a shortfall of approximately 550,000 wheelchairs and assistive mobility devices, with 200,000

being children.

“Each of these specialised, life-changing wheelchairs costs roughly KSh50,000. When we provide a child with a custom-fitted wheelchair, following the WHO 8-step clinical guidelines, we ensure

their safety, we don’t just move their bodies – we open the doors to the classroom and allow their mothers to return to work,” he added.