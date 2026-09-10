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Duale urges sustainable financing to strengthen Kenya’s health system

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged stronger investment in Kenya’s health sector through better financing and closer cooperation with development and private-sector partners.

Duale spoke during a high-level ministerial dialogue on health co-investment and sustainable healthcare financing, attended by National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and health and finance leaders from around the world.

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The meeting, convened by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of State, explored ways to raise more domestic resources, attract private investment and develop financing models that can strengthen health systems and support Universal Health Coverage.

Duale outlined Kenya’s health financing reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, including the Social Health Authority (SHA) and its three funds, namely the Primary Healthcare Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund, and Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

According to the CS, the reforms are aimed at increasing access to quality healthcare while easing the financial burden on households.

He said health investments should be better aligned with national systems instead of relying on financing that is fragmented and unpredictable.

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He called for coordinated, accountable and sustainable financing that delivers measurable health outcomes.

Duale also said there is an opportunity to bring in more private capital through predictable investment frameworks by engaging with the U.S. Development Finance Corporation and other strategic partners, as well as stronger domestic co-financing.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga also attended the dialogue together with representatives from the U.S. Government, African Union, international financial institutions, Global Fund, development partners and the private sector.

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