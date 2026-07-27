David Jonsson is the new Black Panther, says Ryan Coogler

Director Ryan Coogler announced at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that David Jonsson would be assuming the role.

Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son in “Black Panther 3,” which will be out on Dec. 15, 2028. Coogler is returning to direct the third movie in the series.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said onstage after Coogler shared the news. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talking.”

In the first “Black Panther” film, T’Challa was played by Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020 after the movie premiered and while Coogler was working on the film’s sequel.

His role was somewhat assumed in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister, Shuri.

The news of Jonsson’s casting appears to be the true passing of the torch, though.

His role, Prince T’Challa II, was introduced in the second “Black Panther” instalment, but the third film will see him coming of age and taking over.

Jonsson is best known for his roles in Stephen King’s “The Long Walk,” “Alien: Romulus”, and as Gus Sackey in the first two seasons of “Industry.”