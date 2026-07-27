EntertainmentFilm

David Jonsson is the new Black Panther, says Ryan Coogler

His role was somewhat assumed in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister, Shuri.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Director Ryan Coogler announced at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that David Jonsson would be assuming the role.

Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son in “Black Panther 3,” which will be out on Dec. 15, 2028. Coogler is returning to direct the third movie in the series.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said onstage after Coogler shared the news. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talking.”

In the first “Black Panther” film, T’Challa was played by Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020 after the movie premiered and while Coogler was working on the film’s sequel.

His role was somewhat assumed in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister, Shuri.

The news of Jonsson’s casting appears to be the true passing of the torch, though.

‘Lion King’ composer sues comedian over ‘Circle of Life’ translation
Nadia Mukami wins an AFRIMMA at the just concluded ceremony
Fanta partners with Universal, Blumhouse to celebrate favourite Halloween characters
Kenyan documentaries to shine at South African International Festival

His role, Prince T’Challa II, was introduced in the second “Black Panther” instalment, but the third film will see him coming of age and taking over.

Jonsson is best known for his roles in Stephen King’s “The Long Walk,” “Alien: Romulus”, and as Gus Sackey in the first two seasons of “Industry.”

Cess Mutungi to host ‘Mommy Club’ reunion
New season of drama ‘Shanga’ to begin Wednesday
Nina Ogot says working on new album “was wonderful”
Nairobi gets first Vignette Collection Hotel in Africa
Listen to Shakira, Burna Boy’s official 2026 World Cup song
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Calls for gender tolerance in Eastern and North Eastern Kenya
Next Article ‘Odyssey’ continues strong in second week
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PM pledges continued support for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky visit
International News NEWS
Mudavadi heads to Addis to advance Kenya’s agenda at AU meeting
Local News NEWS
Chipmaker CXMT becomes mainland China’s most valuable listed firm
Business International Business
Festival of Sound and Art returns with Njerae, Juliani, Okello Max among August performers
Culture Music

You May also Like

Entertainment

Pete Odera wins Internet Station of the Year

Entertainment

Night at the Museum actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

CelebrityEntertainment

Supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession

Film

Comic-Con kicks off with the return of Marvel

Show More