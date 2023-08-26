Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned opposition politicians against skipping presidential functions held in their respective regions saying they risk exclusion from government-sponsored development initiatives.

Mudavadi who was speaking at the launch of Mulukhoba Fish Landing site by President William Ruto said such leaders miss opportunities to address the needs of their constituents.

He said that leaders who acknowledge the Presidency, regardless of their political alignment stand to bring significant benefits to their constituents.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hailed Busia Governor for choosing to work with the Kenya Kwanza government despite having been elected on an ODM party ticket.

Gachagua however said that the government will not renovate the stadium which was recently destroyed by anti government protesters during protests organized by the Azimio leaders.