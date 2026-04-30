William Ruto to host Grammy President in May

President William Ruto will host The Recording Academy boss, President Panos Panay, from May 26 to May 29 to foster international collaboration and advance cultural diplomacy initiatives.

The visit, supported by the U.S. Department of State’s Arts Envoy Programme, is part of the Recording Academy’s broader global expansion efforts to support and elevate creative economies.

According to a statement released by the Academy, Panay and President Ruto will explore a number of opportunities in Kenya.

“The visit will also include meetings with senior government leaders focused on talent development, industry infrastructure and international market access,” the Academy said in a statement. “These are key priorities in positioning Kenya as a gateway for amplifying Africa’s presence in the global music ecosystem.”

The visit will also allow the Grammy President to meet with some of Kenya’s leading artistic voices.

“Panay will also meet with leading artists and music industry leaders to exchange views on expanding opportunities and establishing a stronger footprint for the global music industry in Africa,” the statement continued.

The visit is part of President William Ruto’s continued push toward nurturing and expanding the creative economy in a bid to make it economically viable for Kenyan creatives.

In his speech today, while welcoming record breaker Sabastian Sawe, Ruto reiterated his Government’s position.

“By investing in sports and the creative economy, we are creating pathways for our youth to turn talent into sustainable livelihoods and meaningful careers,” Ruto said.

Meanwhile, through the support of the American embassy, Kenya continues to be a participant in the American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP), a partnership between the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Recording Academy.

Established in 2024, AMMP aims to foster stronger global connections in the industry by connecting international music professionals with experienced United States-based mentors from the Academy, with a focus on cultivating the behind-the-scenes professionals essential to thriving music markets worldwide.

A new cohort of Kenyan participants is expected to join in September, 2026.