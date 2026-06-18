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Sifuna’s removal as ODM SG flawed, rules Tribunal

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal says the party's National Executive Council acted without affording the Senator an opportunity to be heard.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
1 Min Read
Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. Photo/Courtesy

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has today ruled that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was denied a fair hearing before the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Council (NEC) removed him from the position of Secretary General.

The Gad Gathu-led Tribunal stated that there was no evidence Sifuna was even notified that his conduct would be on the agenda of the meeting that led to his ouster.

In its judgment Thursday, the Tribunal noted that ODM had breached the basic tenets of natural justice by proceeding to remove Sifuna from one of the party’s most senior positions without giving him an opportunity to respond to the concerns raised against him.

Chaired by party leader Dr Oburu Oginga, the NEC unanimously resolved in February this year to remove Sifuna as Secretary General with immediate effect, citing concerns over discipline and conduct within the party’s senior ranks.

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The party’s highest decision-making body subsequently installed Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo as the interim Secretary General.

Sifuna immediately petitioned the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, challenging his removal. He argued that the decision violated both party rules and statutory requirements governing internal party democracy, maintaining that he was hanged without being heard.

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