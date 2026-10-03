Riara University, Church responds to viral bullying video

Riara University has released a statement condemning the viral bullying video making rounds on social media since Friday morning.

The video, which shows several female students threatening and assaulting the victim, now identified as Jahenda, drew criticism from Kenyans online, with many calling for the girls’ expulsion and condemning the incident, including musician Nameless.

“Totally disgusting behaviour! Can’t stand bullies, especially when they are adults,” Nameless said.

The incident reportedly took place in a club restroom, where Jahenda is seen in the video surrounded by a group of girls who can be seen recording the harassment while laughing.

One girl with burgundy hair, since identified as Vania, is seen pushing Jahenda around, forcefully grabbing her by the throat and using threatening language.

In response to the video, Riara University said the behaviour did not represent the values of the university.

“It has come to our attention that some of the individuals depicted in the video are reportedly students at Riara University,” the statement, seen by KBC Digital said. “The university unequivocally condemns violence, intimidation, bullying, harassment, or misconduct in any form.”

The school also says that investigations into the incident are underway.

“While the alleged event occurred off-campus, such behaviour directly contradicts our institutional values and our code of conduct for students. The university leadership has initiated an internal review of the matter in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct and institutional policies, and we are committed to cooperation with investigative authorities.”

In an unexpected twist, Redeemed Gospel Church (RGC) Buruburu Church also responded to the bullying video, stating it was saddened to learn that one of the ladies in the video was a member of their congregation.

“It has also come to our attention that one of the young people associated with the incident fellowships at our church. We acknowledge this with seriousness and humility,” the statement said. “While an individual’s actions cannot be attributed to or presented as the position of the church, neither can a person’s association with the church be used to excuse, minimise or shield them from accountability for their own conduct. Our affiliation with the church does not place anyone above the principles of responsibility, respect and accountability.”

They also apologised to the victim, Jahenda calling for accountability and healing.

“We extend our sincere concern and compassion to Jahenda and to all those affected by the incident. We pray for healing for all those affected and for wisdom, accountability and grace as we navigate this matter.”

At the time of publishing, two of the bullies in the video have apologised.

“I am genuinely disappointed in myself and am (sic) really going to change,” one of the ladies, Vanayah said in a social media post. “I take accountability for my actions, and we should have approached the situation differently.”

Despite their apologies, Kenyans are urging both the authorities and the school to mete out punishment under the hashtag #JusticeforJahenda.