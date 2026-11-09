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President Ruto appoints five CEOs to state corporations, nominates Data Commissioner

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
President William Ruto //PHOTO:PCS

President William Ruto has announced a series of appointments to key State Corporations, filling leadership positions in five institutions as part of efforts to strengthen their management and service delivery.

In a statement issues Monday evening, Waweru Karanja was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Privatization Authority while Wakhungu Patrick Murunga is now the Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa (RCGW).

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Others appointed include Peninah Wangare Wahome who has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

John Washington Agutu was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation while Dr. Janerose Omondi will take up the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).

Additionally, President Ruto has nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner, subject to National Assembly approval.

“His Excellency the President has, in accordance with the recommendation of the Public Service Commission and in exercise of the constitutional prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government, nominated Ms. Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner,” read the statemment.

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The nomination has been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration, in fulfilment of the legal requirements set out under the Data Protection Act, Cap 411C, Laws of Kenya.

According to Government Spokesperson Charles Owino Wahong’o, the five State Corporation appointments were made by the respective boards following competitive recruitment processes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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