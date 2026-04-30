President Ruto gifts Sawe Ksh 8M after breaking world record in London

President William Ruto hosted the world marathon record champion Sebastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday to celebrate his historic sub-two hour marathon achievement.

During the ceremony, the President awarded Sawe Ksh 8 million, Ksh 5 million for breaking the world record and Ksh 3 million for winning a gold medal.

He also gifted Sawe a custom-made car number plate, 01:59:30, the historic sub-two hour marathon he registered at the London Marathon on Sunday.

President Ruto commended Sawe for the remarkable achievement of being the first human to run the marathon in under two hours, noting that such moments are rare.

He said that Sawe had done what many believed could not be done, had made the impossible possible, and, in doing so, had inspired Kenya and the world.

“Moments such as these are exceedingly rare. They come, perhaps, once in a generation; sometimes only once in a lifetime,” he said.

The President pointed out that future generations would look back on 26 April, 2026, the day Mr Sawe broke through a physical and psychological barrier long thought insurmountable, saying his name would forever be attached to that moment.

He drew comparisons with great milestones of human history, including the day Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon on 20 July, 1969, and Roger Bannister shattered the four-minute mile on 6 May, 1954, an accomplishment once believed to be beyond human limit.

He explained that these moments did more than set records; indeed, they redefined possibility itself.

“They stretch the boundaries of belief, challenge doubt, inspire courage, and compel humanity to aim higher,” he said.

President Ruto commended Sawe for his consistency and record of successive victories over the years leading to the historic sub two-hour marathon.

The President lauded the country’s athletes for being Kenya’s excellent ambassadors, showcasing the very best of the nation to the world.

“No amount of investment could secure the global recognition and positive image they so powerfully and consistently bring to Kenya,” he said.

To sustain the momentum, he said the government is strengthening sports across the country, scaling up investment in talent development and world-class sporting infrastructure.

He noted that the Government is building Talanta Stadium, a 60,000-seater facility that will host major events, including AFCON 2027.

He also pointed out that the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo National Stadium have been renovated while 25 other stadia across the country are being expanded to meet international standards.

At the grassroots, he said, the government is establishing Constituency Sports Academies to identify and nurture talent early.

These academies, President Ruto explained, will give young people access to quality training, modern facilities, and clear pathways into professional sport.

To strengthen governance, the President said the government has introduced the Sports Bill 2026, which proposes the establishment of a National Sports Regulatory Authority to ensure the highest standards.

Moreover, he said, the government has enhanced the reward framework for athletes. Gold medal winners in athletics now receive Ksh3 million, silver medallists Ksh 2 million, and bronze winners Ksh 1 million.

“These measures are designed to support sports development and ensure that our young men and women have every opportunity to nurture and advance their talents,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that by investing in sports and the creative economy, the government is creating pathways for young people to turn talent into sustainable livelihoods and meaningful careers.

On his part, Sawe said his victory was for the country and helped raise Kenya’s global profile.

“We will continue working hard to advance our talents and strengthen the reputation of our country,” he said.

He commended the President for reforms in the sports sector, citing the construction of stadia across the country.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the government is keen on nurturing talent as a source of livelihood.

“Under your leadership (President Ruto), we know that each of our talents will be very transformative not only to the individual athletes, but also in positioning our country as a global sporting giant,” he said.

CS Mvurya explained that when Sawe arrived from London on Wednesday night, he was treated to a water salute at the airport, a rare honour given to heroes.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei recalled that Sawe was named the best athlete of the year in 2025 outside the track by World Athletics.

He commended the government for supporting the growth of athletics in the country.