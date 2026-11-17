A police officer has been charged with obtaining Ksh1.5 million from a man by falsely claiming he could secure employment for three people at the Kenya Prisons Service.

Samson Momanyi, an Administration Police officer attached to Gatundu South Sub-County, is accused of obtaining Ksh 1,507,400 from Evans Okengo Osiago by pretending he could help Dennis Kipkoech, Daniel Osiago and Ann Nyanchoka secure jobs at the Kenya Prisons Service.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence was committed on diverse dates between April 29, 2025 and May 29, 2025.

Momanyi appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Theresiah Nyangena, where he denied the charges.

He was released on a cash bail of Ksh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on December 3, 2026.