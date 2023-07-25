President Ruto says he is ready to dialogue with Raila

President William Ruto has said that he is ready to meet ad hold dicussions with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

On his Twitter handle, the Head of State said that he was engaged but once back in Kenya, he would be available to meet the opposition leader one on one at his convenience.

“I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. Am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he said.

Ruto’s response comes shortly after Odinga said his efforts to dialogue with the government on the high cost of living and audit of the 2022 General Elections have not yielded fruit.

While addressing the International Press Association of East Africa, the Azimio don said that though the high cost of living was not peculiar to Kenya, the government is in a position to alleviate the burden.

The opposition leader also criticized police for using excessive force on those taking part in their protests against the high cost of living.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki however refuted the claims that the National Police Service (NPS) officers and other law enforcement personnel are engaged in extrajudicial executions and/or excessive use of force against the public.

“The NPS and other national security organs remain neutral, impartial and professional and shall not be drawn into political, ethnic or such other sectarian nuances whatsoever,” he emphasized.