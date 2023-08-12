Trans-Nzoia County set to benefit from Ksh 32M maternal unit

About 20,000 people are set to benefit from a range of health services in Trans-Nzoia County after M-PESA Foundation invested Ksh 32 million to construct a maternal unit at Kwanza Sub-County Hospital.

The maternal unit is expected to improve the capacity of the hospital to increase daily deliveries and enable the facility to offer enhanced services to more women. The maternal unit is set to provide a range of essential services including Outpatient Services, Maternity Services, Comprehensive Clinic Care and laboratory services.

“In our efforts to curb maternal and infant mortality, the M-PESA Foundation has partnered with several counties to enhance service delivery. That is why we have intervened here in Trans Nzoia County to bring services closer to the people and transform as many lives as possible,” said Stephen Kiptinness, Safaricom Foundation Trustee.

The Foundation has ongoing maternal health projects at Ndhiwa sub-County Hospital in Homa Bay, Makwa Dispensary in Kiambu, Talek Community Hospital in Narok, Brase Clinic in Migori County, and Tawa sub-Cunty Hospital in Makueni.