Infrastructure Fund to fast-track Nairobi River revival as Athi Water drives key works

The Government is set to leverage a newly established infrastructure fund to unlock financing for critical components of the Nairobi River regeneration programme placing Athi Water Works Development Agency at the centre of delivery.

The fund is expected to bridge key budget gaps and accelerate ongoing works aimed at restoring the river, strengthening flood control, and modernising Nairobi’s sanitation systems.

During an inspection by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation, chaired by Bowen David Kangogo, legislators underscored the urgency of sustaining momentum on high-impact projects already under implementation. They noted that delays continue to expose residents to flooding, pollution, and public health risks.

Across multiple sites, Athi Water is advancing a wide range of interventions including sewerage upgrades, river rehabilitation, wastewater treatment expansion, and flood protection systems marking one of the most significant urban water infrastructure efforts in the city.

Once complete, the programme will transform the Nairobi River into a functional blue-green corridor, reducing flood risks while restoring environmental integrity and unlocking socio-economic value.

A key challenge remains a KSh3 billion funding gap for lateral sewer lines needed to intercept raw sewage entering the river.

The Committee expressed confidence that the infrastructure fund will unlock this final link and keep the project on track.

Accompanied by CEO Joseph Kamau, the MPs also reviewed progress on the Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation Project, including treatment plant upgrades, the Kiu River Trunk Pumping Station, and faecal sludge management systems.

With coordinated support from multiple government agencies, the programme reflects a shift from piecemeal clean-up efforts to a structured, infrastructure-led solution anchored by Athi Water’s execution.