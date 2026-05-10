Mandera Attack: Police hunt militia behind killing of six people

Police have intensified a manhunt for suspected militia who attacked a Nissan matatu in Mandera, killing six people and leaving several others injured.

The National Police Service said a multi-agency security team, including specialised units, has been deployed to the area, where a comprehensive search and pursuit operation is underway to track down the perpetrators.

“We are committed to bringing them to justice and ensuring they face the full force of the law”, said NPS.

The service confirmed that the heinous attack was carried out by suspected militia on Saturday, May 9, along the Mandera–Arabia Road.

A Nissan matatu, registration number KAQ 9145, which had been hired to transport family members to Arabia Town, came under indiscriminate fire shortly after passing the Omar Jillo Centre.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a multi-agency security team responded swiftly. The team immediately facilitated the evacuation of the injured to Arabia Sub-County Level Four Hospital. Tragically, six victims were pronounced dead on arrival”, the service said in a statement.

Three others sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Mandera County Referral Hospital, where they are receiving further specialised medical care.

Police condemned the incident and urged anyone with information that could assist investigations to report to the authorities.

“The National Police Service extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased. We pray for a full and speedy recovery for the injured, who remain under medical care”