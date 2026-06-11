Public officers, dependents to access comprehensive health insurance

Thousands of public officers and their dependents are set to access comprehensive healthcare services following the signing of Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) contracts.

The signing was led by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale alongside Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Geoffrey Ruku, marking a key milestone in strengthening healthcare access for public servants under the government’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The exercise also saw the launch of the Social Health Authority (SHA) biometric registration exercise for dependents aged 7 to 17 years.

The contracts, signed between SHA and healthcare providers, including private and faith-based facilities from Level 3 to Level 6, establish a framework for service delivery, reimbursement and accountability to support efficient access to healthcare services for beneficiaries.

Under the enhanced scheme, public officers and their dependents will access a wide range of healthcare services, including outpatient and inpatient care, specialised surgeries, cancer treatment, dialysis, dental and optical services, overseas referrals and reproductive health services, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Duale stated that the agreed tariffs eliminate unauthorised co-payments for services covered under the scheme and cautioned healthcare facilities against imposing unlawful charges on beneficiaries.

The Cabinet Secretary also launched SHA biometric registration for dependents aged 7–17 years, describing it as a key step towards strengthening patient identification, improving access to health records, enhancing data security and supporting efficient service delivery across healthcare facilities.

The exercise forms part of the Digital Health Agency’s efforts to strengthen digital health systems and improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

The event culminated in the signing of the POMSF Implementation Charter and adoption of the negotiated tariffs, paving the way for full implementation of the scheme.

Among those present were Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Ms. Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Service Dr. Jane Imbunya, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors and Governor of Tharaka Nithi County Muthomi Njuki, SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, representatives of public servants’ unions, KUPPET officials, chief executive officers of public referral hospitals and other health sector stakeholders.