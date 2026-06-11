Kenya – Norway deal to employ 1,000 seafarers by 2030

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana has welcomed the agreement signed by President William Ruto and Norwegian shipping firms, which will see at least 1,000 Kenyan seafarers employed by 2030.

The deal, announced following a series of meetings in Oslo, Norway, includes commitments from leading maritime employers and industry stakeholders to recruit Kenyan maritime professionals. An initial target of 120 Kenyan seafarers is expected to be achieved by the end of this year.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Katana said the agreement is a wake-up call to Kenyan youth on the numerous opportunities available in the global maritime industry.

“This agreement sends a strong message to Kenyan youth about the vast employment opportunities that exist within the international maritime sector. It is an opportunity for many young people to pursue careers that can transform their lives and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” said Dr. Katana.

The BMA CEO noted that the agreement is expected to increase demand for maritime training and certification, urging more Kenyans to enroll in maritime courses at the academy.

“As a regional Centre for maritime training, we are ready to train the seafarers required by Norwegian shipping firms and other maritime employers across the world,” he said.

Dr. Katana further highlighted the academy’s world-class training infrastructure, which equips students with practical skills required in the maritime sector. The facilities include a Full Mission Bridge Simulator, Gantry Crane Cargo Simulator, Engine Room Simulator, and an Aquatic Centre.

He said these state-of-the-art facilities enable the academy to provide comprehensive training across various maritime disciplines, ensuring graduates meet international standards and are ready for employment in the global shipping industry.

The Kenya-Norway partnership is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector while opening up employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers in international waters.