Raila to Ruto: Address Finance Bill concerns or else…

President William Ruto has until Monday next week to look into contentious issues contained in the Finance Bill 2023 failure to which he will face the wrath of the Opposition.

The 6-day ultimatum has been issued by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga who has previously called for demonstrations to push the government to listen to Opposition demands.

He says it is improper for the ruling Kenya Kwanza regime to impose unnecessary taxes on the already overtaxed Kenyans.

“We shall blow the trumpet, we will tell you what to do. That day is coming soon”, said Raila while speaking Wednesday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation Headquarters in Nairobi.

Raila accused the President William Ruto led administration for allegedly re-introducing dictatorship in the country which he said will not go down well with the oppressed majority.

“They made a million promises to the people, none of those promises has been implemented and there is no indication that they will execute them,” he averred.

The ODM leader said, Kenyans were tired of empty promises by the Kenya Kwanza administration coupled with the increasing high cost of living saying the time had come when they should say enough is enough.

Raila spoke at a time Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah maintains he will challenge the controversial Finance Bill 2023 in court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am heading to court, which is an arena outside this house. If the bill was coming to this house, I could have waited to comment on the bill and try and fight it in this house. But because it is not coming in this house, it will only be in the National Assembly, I am going to engage with the bill in court,” said Omtatah on the floor of the Senate Wednesday.

The Finance Bill 2023 has raised a spectre of controversy with opponents taking issue with what they term as punitive taxes contained in the bill and the proposed mandatory Housing Fund.