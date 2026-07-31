Rally behind Kindiki, Murkomen tells Mt. Kenya as he commends war on goons

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called on the people of the Mt. Kenya region to rally behind Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, saying that he represents the region’s future leadership.

“I want you to support Prof. Kindiki as the Deputy President and hold his hand,” he urged.

Speaking in Embu during a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Stephen’s Secondary School in Kagaari, the CS called on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to throw his support behind Prof. Kindiki, saying that his recent remarks recognising him as the “son of the mountain” were welcome.

“If you now acknowledge that he is your son, why can’t you go all the way and say that we should support him?” he posed.

The CS also dismissed recent claims that the DP was facing challenges within the government, saying that his only challenge would be a lack of support from the locals.

“There is no problem with Prof. Kindiki. He will only have a problem if you do not support him,” he said.

At the same time, the CS assured the country of continued peace and stability, saying that the government was effectively dealing with the challenge of goonism.

“I commend the National Police Service. In all the meetings that have taken place over the last two weeks, there have been no incidents involving goons,” he said.

The CS further warned politicians and other individuals financing acts of violence, as well as those carrying crude weapons to disrupt public meetings, saying they would face firm action.

“We will not allow anyone to carry crude weapons in public and claim that they are doing so for self-protection while causing violence,” he said.

Murkomen was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Dr. Esther Muoria (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), Alex Wachira (Energy), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries), and Eng. Joseph Mbugua (Roads), Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, MPs Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes), Eng. Nebart Muriuki (Mbeere South), Pamela Njoki (County), MCAs, among other leaders.