Local NewsNEWS

Rally behind Kindiki, Murkomen tells Mt. Kenya as he commends war on goons

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called on the people of the Mt. Kenya region to rally behind Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, saying that he represents the region’s future leadership.

“I want you to support Prof. Kindiki as the Deputy President and hold his hand,” he urged.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Speaking in Embu during a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Stephen’s Secondary School in Kagaari, the CS called on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to throw his support behind Prof. Kindiki, saying that his recent remarks recognising him as the “son of the mountain” were welcome.

“If you now acknowledge that he is your son, why can’t you go all the way and say that we should support him?” he posed.

The CS also dismissed recent claims that the DP was facing challenges within the government, saying that his only challenge would be a lack of support from the locals.

“There is no problem with Prof. Kindiki. He will only have a problem if you do not support him,” he said.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi slams Nairobi county leadership over poor service delivery
Lazy officials giving government a bad name – Joho
Embu Judicial staffs hold peaceful walk to mourn slain Magistrate
EACC investigates alleged embezzlement of Uasin Gishu scholarship program funds

At the same time, the CS assured the country of continued peace and stability, saying that the government was effectively dealing with the challenge of goonism.

“I commend the National Police Service. In all the meetings that have taken place over the last two weeks, there have been no incidents involving goons,” he said.

The CS further warned politicians and other individuals financing acts of violence, as well as those carrying crude weapons to disrupt public meetings, saying they would face firm action.

“We will not allow anyone to carry crude weapons in public and claim that they are doing so for self-protection while causing violence,” he said.

Murkomen was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Dr. Esther Muoria (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), Alex Wachira (Energy), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries), and Eng. Joseph Mbugua (Roads), Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, MPs Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes), Eng. Nebart Muriuki (Mbeere South), Pamela Njoki (County), MCAs, among other leaders.

 

Death toll from heavy rains hits 49
Jubliee expels Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege as new appointees are announced
Embrace humility and align with aspirations of the people, DP tells leaders
MPs laud Raila, urge national support for future international positions
All government services, records to be digitized, CS Owalo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Kenya outlines plans to boost bixa production to 3000 tonnes
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya outlines plans to boost bixa production to 3000 tonnes
Business Local Business
Industry intensifies efforts to curb illegal pesticides in market
Business Local Business
Government seeks to  cut power costs, taxation for investors
Business Local Business
DPP charges nine over alleged Ksh. 120M Nakuru County procurement irregularities
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

CS Murkomen: Emergency repairs underway on roads damaged by floods

County News

Kenyan factory inks deal with Chinese firm to boost production of Orthodox Tea

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya’s climate and health strategy aims for global impact

County NewsMore

Man arrested with pistol at Migori Football Match

Show More