‘The Test’ premieres as part of Shuga Mashariki Shorts

Shuga Global officially premiered its new Shuga Mashariki Shorts anthology at an exclusive event at the Siaya County Club in Siaya County, kicking off with ‘The Test’, the first film of the series.

The community premiere marks the beginning of a national rollout of Shuga Global’s three original short films that reflect the realities of young Kenyans, while championing a new generation of Kenyan storytellers.

The premiere event brought together a diverse audience including the Shuga Global team, the film cast and crew members, partners, key stakeholders and community members from Siaya, with the guests enjoying an exclusive first look at the film directed by Trevor Sudi.

The event also featured a panel discussion with Zilper Imbuye, County PMTCT Coordinator; Maida Nyawade, Director, Youth Affairs, Gender & Social Services, County Government of Siaya, among others.

The conversation explored harmful gender norms, encouraged young men to openly share their experiences and emotions, and examined how these attitudes can contribute to gender-based violence.

Synopsis

‘The Test’ is an intimate and emotionally resonant story that follows a young couple navigating a defining moment in their relationship, when a young man reluctantly agrees to take an STI test with his girlfriend.

During pre-test counselling, imagined voices of masculinity and insecurity force him to confront the fear, shame and lies that come between him and the girl he loves.

What begins as a simple decision soon becomes an exploration of trust, communication and shared responsibility, inviting audiences to reflect on the conversations that build healthy relationships and the expectations that can stand in the way.

Shuga Mashariki Shorts marks a significant milestone for Shuga Global, formerly known as MTV Staying Alive Foundation.

While the organisation’s mission remains unchanged (to harness the power of storytelling for the advancement of health, rights and wellbeing of young people), the new identity reflects their expanded vision: investing in African creative talent, telling authentic local stories and creating immersive experiences that inspire dialogue and social change long after the credits roll.

The anthology will continue with ‘Unwrapped’, premiering in Nakuru on August 12, in alignment with International Youth Day, before concluding with ‘Butterflies’ in Nairobi on August 25.

Complementing the public premieres, Shuga Global will also launch a series of campus and student housing screenings bringing the films directly to young Kenyans and creating safe spaces for meaningful conversations around the themes explored on screen.

Shuga Mashariki Shorts also marks an important milestone for Shuga Global’s Talent Accelerator Programme (TAP), a hands-on initiative that identifies, mentors and equips the next generation of filmmakers in Kenya.

The anthology is directed by three TAP graduates: Trevor Sudi, Lynn Gitau and Juliet “Koi” Muiruri, who have progressed from supporting previous Shuga productions behind the scenes to directing their own original films.

Produced in collaboration with AR Films under the leadership of Daudi Anguka, the films were developed under the mentorship of acclaimed industry mentors: Voline Ogutu, Eric Mdagaya and Brian Munene, together with the wider Shuga creative community.

Their journey reflects TAP’s vision of creating sustainable pathways for young African creatives through mentorship, hands-on production experience and the opportunity to tell stories that are both authentic and socially relevant.

“As alumni of the Shuga Global’s TAP Programme, we are honoured and proud to bring Shuga Mashariki Shorts to life as a collective project and as individual original stories. Through our films: The Test, Unwrapped and Butterflies, we are challenging harmful gender norms and encouraging open conversations,” the directors share. “This anthology is a testament to how mentorship and hands-on experience can empower young creatives to tell authentic stories that inspire social change across our communities.”

Together, the three films explore themes of relationships, identity, trust, emotional wellbeing and personal growth while encouraging healthier conversations around gender, communication and shared responsibility.

Rather than prescribing solutions, the Shuga Mashariki Shorts project is creating space for reflection, dialogue and informed decision-making by presenting stories that mirror the lived experiences of young Kenyans.

All the stories were informed by insights from Surround Sound Kenya, a collaborative initiative between Shuga Global, Shujaaz Inc, and PATH, which seeks to understand and address the social norms shaping young people’s wellbeing and opportunities.

Through research, community engagement, digital innovation and storytelling, the programme explores issues including gender norms, emotional wellbeing, relationships, HIV prevention and economic opportunity, transforming evidence into narratives that resonate with young audiences.

As part of Shuga Global’s wider demand creation approach, audiences engaging with the films will also be connected to Sema Na Me, a confidential WhatsApp chatbot that provides trusted information, referrals and links to essential services.

Insights gathered through Sema Na Me have consistently highlighted emotional wellbeing, relationship challenges, gender-based violence and mental health among the issues young people most want to discuss.

Shuga Mashariki Shorts responds by creating stories that reduce stigma, encourage open conversations and connect audiences to support when they need it most.

Mitchelle Kimathi, Kenya Country Manager at Shuga Global says, “Shuga Mashariki Shorts embodies the future of Shuga Global, demonstrating our commitment not only to telling powerful stories but also to investing in the storytellers who will shape Africa’s creative future.

“Through authentic Kenyan stories, emerging filmmakers and community conversations, we envision that these stories will inspire young people to reflect, connect and make informed choices while reminding them that every meaningful conversation has the power to change a life.”

Each premiere and campus screening will be accompanied by moderated audience discussions designed to deepen engagement with the issues explored in the films.

These conversations will examine harmful gender norms, the importance of creating safe spaces for young men to express themselves, the links between masculinity, emotional wellbeing and gender-based violence and the support services available to young people through platforms such as Sema Nami.