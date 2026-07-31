Local Business

Insurance players urged to intensify consumer education to boost uptake

Fredrick Muoki
By Fredrick Muoki
2 Min Read

Industry stakeholders have been called upon to aggressively scale up public financial education initiatives as a vital strategy to drive insurance penetration out of its historic lows and stimulate broad-based economic resilience. 

Speaking during an exclusive television interview on KBC Channel 1, Qijito Group CEO Peter Ashira emphasized that the persistent trust and access gap in Kenya’s financial sector, marked by insurance penetration remaining below the 3% threshold, can only be effectively dismantled through intentional consumer education and structural innovation.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Insurance cannot remain an exclusive luxury or a complex afterthought for the majority of the population,” Ashira stated during the broadcast.

“To spur meaningful growth in uptake, industry players must actively demystify financial products, simplify access pathways, and drive grassroots education so that everyday citizens understand the direct value and security insurance brings to their livelihoods.”

Closing the trust and access gap

​Kenya’s broader financial landscape has long grappled with low utilization rates, with pension participation also trailing under 22% of the active working population.

KAWU calls off airport strike after reaching a deal with KCAA
Bandari Maritime Academy strengthens TVET partnerships
Kenya hosts first Pan-African Conference to accelerate growth of medical technology development
Oil prices fall after Trump warns Iran over Strait of Hormuz

According to Ashira, these figures are symptomatic of a deep-seated structural disconnect between legacy insurance providers and the actual needs of the consumer market.

He noted that building sustainable trust requires a deliberate pivot toward technology-driven solutions, transparency, and customer-centric product designs.

By leveraging digital platforms and mobile infrastructure, insurance brokers and medical insurance providers (MIPs) can reach previously underserved demographics, particularly within the informal economy.

Ashira further challenged insurance underwriters, brokers, and regulatory bodies to pool resources toward nationwide financial literacy campaigns.

He underlined that collaborative awareness drives will not only expand the industry’s cumulative risk pool but also protect households against sudden economic shocks, such as medical emergencies and property loss.

TransUnion, FICO partner to boost Kenyan credit access
NCBA commences discussions to acquire AIG Kenya Insurance
Jubilee Holdings insurance revenue up 8pc Ksh 22B
SRC operations threatened by 10pc budget cut
Govt mulls scrapping VAT on tea sold in factories 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rally behind Kindiki, Murkomen tells Mt. Kenya as he commends war on goons
Next Article Kirinyaga women leaders criticise Gachagua’s remarks on women governors
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kirinyaga women leaders criticise Gachagua’s remarks on women governors
County News Health
Rally behind Kindiki, Murkomen tells Mt. Kenya as he commends war on goons
Local News NEWS
Kenya outlines plans to boost bixa production to 3000 tonnes
Business Local Business
Industry intensifies efforts to curb illegal pesticides in market
Business Local Business

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya, Korea synergy boost economy with launch of Economic Innovation Partnership Program at Konza

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya urged to build strong payment infrastructure to remain competitive

Local Business

Slovakia commits to expanding trade and investment links with Kenya

AfricaLocal Business

Turning Vision into Action: Ruto hosts key meeting on AGII implementation

Show More