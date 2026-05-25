Music

Rapper Ish Kevin releases official visuals for “Question”

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Rwandan rapper Ish Kevin today releases the official music video for “Question” featuring Kenny Sol, bringing a fresh visual moment to one of his smoothest and most flirtatious records.

Built around attraction, confidence, and curiosity, “Question” captures the feeling of seeing someone who catches your attention and wanting to know more.

The song asks the simple but catchy questions at the heart of the record: is she single, is she interested, and does she understand the vibe?

Kenny Sol’s melodic hook gives the track a romantic feel, while Ish Kevin brings his signature Kinyatrap confidence, multilingual delivery, and street edge.

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The official video expands the world of the song with stylish visuals, strong performance scenes, and a clean lifestyle-driven energy that matches the track’s playful tone.

Speaking on the release, Ish Kevin’s team said: “‘Question’ is a record that connects easily because the idea is simple, relatable, and catchy. With the official video, we wanted to give the song a new moment and push it further across clubs, radio, TV, and digital platforms.”

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The video is available now on YouTube, with the audio available across major digital streaming platforms.

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