County News

ODPP strengthens prosecutorial capacity in fight against terrorism financing

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has stepped up efforts to curb terrorism financing by enhancing the capacity of its prosecutors through specialised training targeting complex financial crimes.

In a weeklong training, prosecutors drawn from across the country underwent intensive capacity building on Terrorism Financing Identification, Investigation, and Prosecution.

The initiative forms part of the ODPP’s broader strategy to enhance the capacity of its officers in addressing emerging and sophisticated financial crimes linked to terrorism.

The training covered critical areas including the identification of terrorism financing activities and red flag indicators, enabling prosecutors to detect suspicious financial patterns and transactions.

Prosecutors were also taken through the Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment framework, which provides a comprehensive understanding of the threats, vulnerabilities, and trends shaping terrorism financing within the country.

Additionally, the training emphasised effective evidence collection and case-building techniques, ensuring that prosecutors are well-equipped to present strong and credible cases in court.

MCAs denounce Tuesday planned protests
MCA Kamaru wants culprits of drunk driving to serve in mortuaries
Nyeri Governor endorses initiative to equip students with digital skills
Shimo la Tewa women prison acquires modern workshop as reforms take shape

This is expected to significantly improve conviction rates in terrorism financing cases, which often involve complex financial trails and cross-border elements.

The ODPP noted that the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening prosecutorial capacity in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing.

The training also aligns with national and international efforts to safeguard the integrity of the financial system and promote security, reinforcing Kenya’s position in the global fight against financial crimes.

EACC probe reveals graft in four ASAL counties
Nairobi: Two arrested, over 600 bhang rolls seized in Kware drug crackdown
Ksh3.4B Bura Irrigation Scheme rehabilitation project taking shape
USAID engages boda riders to reduce GBV, teenage pregnancies
Busia: 400 CHPs receive Health Kits
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Australia’s most-decorated living soldier arrested over alleged war crimes
Next Article Siaya: Protests over gold mining firm leave two dead
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Siaya: Protests over gold mining firm leave two dead
County News NEWS
Australia’s most-decorated living soldier arrested over alleged war crimes
International News NEWS
Seven Eritrean players fail to return home after international match
International News NEWS
Pressure mounts on IEBC to clarify on voter register changes 
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

2025 edition of the Hong Ting Forum held in Nairobi, Kenya.(Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
County News

Hong Ting Forum held in Kenya to advance China-Africa modernization drive

County NewsNEWS

CS Kindiki declares war on cattle rustlers and criminals

County News

Wanyonyi calls on President Ruto to respect court rulings

County NewsNEWS

Invest Cash Transfer funds in agriculture, elders urged

Show More