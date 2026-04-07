ODPP strengthens prosecutorial capacity in fight against terrorism financing

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has stepped up efforts to curb terrorism financing by enhancing the capacity of its prosecutors through specialised training targeting complex financial crimes.

In a weeklong training, prosecutors drawn from across the country underwent intensive capacity building on Terrorism Financing Identification, Investigation, and Prosecution.

The initiative forms part of the ODPP’s broader strategy to enhance the capacity of its officers in addressing emerging and sophisticated financial crimes linked to terrorism.

The training covered critical areas including the identification of terrorism financing activities and red flag indicators, enabling prosecutors to detect suspicious financial patterns and transactions.

Prosecutors were also taken through the Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment framework, which provides a comprehensive understanding of the threats, vulnerabilities, and trends shaping terrorism financing within the country.

Additionally, the training emphasised effective evidence collection and case-building techniques, ensuring that prosecutors are well-equipped to present strong and credible cases in court.

This is expected to significantly improve conviction rates in terrorism financing cases, which often involve complex financial trails and cross-border elements.

The ODPP noted that the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening prosecutorial capacity in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing.

The training also aligns with national and international efforts to safeguard the integrity of the financial system and promote security, reinforcing Kenya’s position in the global fight against financial crimes.