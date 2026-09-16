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Sing’Oei applauds Kenya’s successful bid to host 2029 World Athletics Championships

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei has expressed delight that Kenya will host the World Athletics Championships in 2029, representing the African continent.

In a statement, Sing’Oei noted that the successful bid solidifies Kenya’s reputation as a global powerhouse in athletics and capacity to host world class events.

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“Kenya, with and on behalf of Africa, will host a high-impact World Athletics Championship in 2029. We welcome you all to #MagicalKenya,” Sing’Oei said.

The country has produced numerous world and Olympic champions in middle- and long-distance events, and the decision to award it the 2029 championships is widely seen as recognition of both its sporting excellence and organizational capacity.

The championships are expected to attract thousands of athletes, officials, media and fans from around the world. This will boost tourism and showcase Kenya’s infrastructure and hospitality under the “Magical Kenya” brand.

Sports stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, describing it as a major opportunity to develop athletics facilities and position the country as a premier destination for international sporting events.

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The 2029 World Athletics Championships will mark a historic moment for Kenya and Africa, bringing the world’s premier track and field competition to the home of some of the sport’s greatest talents.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The event will create opportunities for youth in sports and creative economy to partner with the government in making it truly unforgettable.

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