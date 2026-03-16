County News

Requiem mass for Webuye-Kitale road crash victims underway

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Requiem mass for 15 people who lost their lives in a grisly road accident at Malaha Junction along the Webuye-Kitale Highway is currently underway at the Masinde Muliro University Webuye Campus.

Family members, friends, local leaders and residents have gathered at the university grounds to mourn the victims whose lives were cut short in the March 9 tragedy that left several others seriously injured.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among leaders attending the requiem mass.

The accident occurred at Malaha trading centre, about two kilometres from Webuye town, when a transit trailer rammed into members of the public who had gathered at the scene of an earlier crash.

According to Webuye Sub-County Police Commander Rosemary Odeke, the incident began after two motorcycles travelling in opposite directions collided head-on, killing both riders instantly.

Residents rushed to the scene following the crash to witness the incident, but tragedy struck moments later when the trailer driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while descending a section of the highway.

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