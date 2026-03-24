Rising rivers trigger flood emergency in Kisumu, Tana River, Uasin Gishu counties

Two key rivers have burst their banks triggering flooding in parts of Tana River and Kisumu counties.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, River Nyando has burst it’s banks and the rising water levels have resulted in overflow and spillover across multiple locations in Kisumu County.

The worst hit areas include Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi and Panadol.

“Others are the lower parts of Kakola Ombaka Sub-Location and areas bordering several various streams, including Awach, Agala, Nyalbiego, Chamrogi and Nyaidho,” Read the statement.

Interior Ministry says a multi-agency emergency response team comprising of Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Red Cross and the Kisumu county disaster management team are on the ground conducting rescue operations as National Government Administrative Officers continue to monitor the situation.

Field reports indicate rapid rise at river levels with strong currents, flowing across Awasi, Onjiko, Kochogo and Kakola, increasing the risk of flash floods.

While some overflows in Magina Sub-Location remain contained within the dykes, there is growing concern over potential breaches, particularly along weakened sections of both Eastern and Western dykes.

Heavy rainfall upstream could cause flooding around Okanja, Kamidumbi and Panadol areas as well as areas around Ahero Girls and Kakola Ombaka, and some stretches of the Kisumu-Nairobi

road.

Locals have been urged to be vigilant while area multi-agency emergency teams have been put on high alert.

Elsewhere, an alert has been raised over rising water levels in River Tana after the river also burst its banks, flooding nearby farms in Asako Village, Mbalambala Location, Tana River County.

In Uasin Gishu County, a multi-agency team in assessing the effects of flooding along River Sosiani in Lower Elgon View,

Racecourse Location.

The assessment established that several

residential and hospitality facilities had their lawns flooded due to rising river levels.

Meanwhile, a total of 84 fatalities have been recorded and three people still missing following the recent flash floods in parts of the country.

More updates will be provided in due course.