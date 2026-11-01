RnB musician Odeal set to perform in Nairobi in December

British-Nigerian RnB singer Odeal is set to perform in Nairobi on December 19 as part of his upcoming worldwide tour, with Nairobi listed as the Africa 2026 leg alongside Lagos, Nigeria, and Kampala, Uganda.

The “Nights in the Sun” singer made the announcement on his social media platforms on Sunday, November 1, adding that ticket sales would open at a later date, including details about the venue and ticket prices.

Born Hillary Dennis Udanoh in Germany, Odeal grew up between Nigeria, Spain and the United Kingdom, influences that he says have shaped his distinctive blend of contemporary RnB, Afrobeats and alternative African sounds.

His more popular songs include “Soh-Soh” and “Be Easy”, have earned him recognition for his soulful vocals and genre-crossing musical style.

In 2025, he cemented his musical career by winning two awards at the MOBOs, winning Best Newcomer and Best RnB/Soul Act. He was also named Billboard’s African Rookie of the Year in the same year.

Before his arrival in Nairobi, Odeal will be on tour supporting American RnB artist Kehlani with stops in France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.