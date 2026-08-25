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Rose Mbithe, two children to face murder charges over Dr Victoria Mutiso killing

Prudence Wanza and Ruth Wamboi
By Prudence Wanza and Ruth Wamboi
2 Min Read

Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and her daughter Angela Mulwa will remain at Kileleshwa Police Station until Thursday when they are expected to be arraigned to face murder charges over the killing of psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso.

The three were presented before the High Court in Nairobi on Tuesday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against them following the conclusion of preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

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The three accused persons will appear in court on Thursday before Justice Kanyi Kimondo to answer to the charges.

Dr Mutiso, a psychiatrist and former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, while travelling in a taxi in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

The killing followed earlier reports that Dr Mutiso had been threatened.

According to court documents, she reported an incident on July 7 in which two men on a motorcycle allegedly confronted her near Junction Mall along Ngong Road, with one of them reportedly pointing a firearm at her.

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Investigations also revealed a long-running property dispute involving Dr Mutiso’s family and Rose Mbithe, who was previously married to Dr Mutiso’s husband, Professor David Musyimi Ndetei.

The DCI is also investigating the alleged involvement of other suspects, including police officers, in the killing.

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