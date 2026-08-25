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Tanzania’s Vice-President resigns after nearly one year in office

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
//PHOTO:Courtesy

Tanzania Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi has written to President Samia Suluhu Hassan seeking to resign from office effective September 19, 2026, saying he is no longer able to serve optimally and with complete integrity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nchimbi said his request will take effect 14 days after he completes one year in office on September 4.

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“I have requested that she accept my resignation with effect from 19 September 2026, which will be 14 days after the date on which I will have completed one year in office, on 4 September 2026,” Nchimbi stated.

“On 27 August 2025, I promised H.E. President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan that I would assist her to the best of my ability and with complete integrity. I also assured her that the day I felt unable to fulfil that promise, I would inform her,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to President Samia, who is also Chairperson of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), for the trust she placed in him.

Nchimbi also thanked Tanzanians for their cooperation during his time in public office, saying he will continue to serve as a good citizen of Tanzania.

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