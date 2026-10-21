Local News

Ruto arrives in Zimbabwe for 25th COMESA Summit

The summit brings together heads of state and government from COMESA’s 21 member countries to review progress on regional integration and set priorities for trade, investment and industrial development.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe, for the 25th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit.

The summit brings together heads of state and government from COMESA’s 21 member countries to review progress on regional integration and set priorities for trade, investment and industrial development.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Ruto is also expected to hand over the COMESA chairmanship to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the summit scheduled for Thursday, October 22, bringing Kenya’s tenure at the helm of the regional bloc to an end.

In a post on X upon arrival, the President said discussions will focus on deepening regional integration, strengthening peace and security, accelerating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and advancing industrialisation.

The leaders will also explore ways of increasing the economic value derived from Africa’s natural resources through local processing and value addition, which can support manufacturing and strengthen regional value chains.

The meeting is being held under the theme, “One Market, One Future: Advancing Inclusive Industrialisation, Investment and Regional Integration in COMESA.”

ICTA faces scrutiny over incomplete projects and sustainability plans
JSC explains why Magistrate Monica Kivuti was murdered
39 suspects in court over Shakahola massacre
Kericho MCAs unanimously impeach county secretary for alleged violations

Among the key items on the agenda is the launch of COMESA’s Medium-Term Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, which will guide the bloc’s priorities over the next five years.

The plan is expected to address deeper regional integration, increased intra-COMESA trade, industrialisation, infrastructure connectivity and digital transformation.

The summit comes as African countries pursue the AfCFTA, which seeks to create a single continental market for goods and services and strengthen trade between African economies.

Empowerment programmes meant to uplift lives, DP says
Kenya to decentralize mental health services to strengthen access, inclusion
High Court suspends orders to de-register Pastor Ezekiel’s church
President Ruto holds bilateral talks with UAE counterpart
Kaptagat Forest model driving conservation, livelihoods, says Kindiki
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Music is in my blood”: Kogo Basilisa, 79, the Mashujaa Day dance sensation
- Advertisement -
Latest News
“Music is in my blood”: Kogo Basilisa, 79, the Mashujaa Day dance sensation
Arts Entertainment
Kenyan leaders demand accountability as Nairobi hosts Trust Summit
County News
Illicit alcohol trade placed in same category as terrorism, banditry
Local News NEWS
IEBC begins clearance of Migwani Ward by-election candidates
County News

You May also Like

Local News

Kindiki slams opposition over lies, lack of agenda

Local News

KNCHR alarmed over rising extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances

County NewsLocal News

Two arrested for allegedly impersonating immigration officers

Local News

President Ruto travels to Italy for G7 Summit

Show More