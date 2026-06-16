Ruto calls for Africa’s representation in key global institutions

President William Ruto has called for the inclusion of Africa in reforming the international financial and governance institutions.

The President pointed out that these institutions need to be democratised, including the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank for the benefit of all nations.

“We are not asking for special treatment as Africa, but there must be equal treatment,” he said.

The President explained that Africa was not a passive observer in global affairs but an active participant shaping emerging systems of cooperation and development.

Speaking during a media interview in Evian, France, on the sidelines of G7 Summit on Tuesday, President Ruto regretted that Africa was not at the table when some of the financial and governance institutions were set up after the Second World War in 1945.

“As the African continent, we need a new paradigm shift with our partners. We need a new relationship and a new engagement,” he said.

He pointed out that the current international system must evolve to reflect fairness, inclusivity and shared responsibility, cautioning that fragmented responses to global challenges would only worsen instability.

He also called for the need to increase the representation of Africa in global organisations.

The President said he was confident that the G7 meeting will facilitate reforms at the UN Security Council to ensure it is democratic, representative and accountable.

“This meeting will be an opportunity for Africa to have a forthright and candid conversation with our partners,” he said, adding that the “UN must not be run by an administrator but by a reformer”.

At the same time, he explained that Africa is a great asset to global prosperity, pointing out that it has huge natural resources including minerals, land and vast untapped renewable energy reserves, among others.

By 2050, President Ruto said, 40 per cent of the world’s workforce will be in Africa and 25 per cent of the global population will be living in the continent, pointing out that Africa will therefore provide not only workers but also markets.

He therefore noted that three significant issues must be sorted out. One, Africa should be able to access concessional development resources to unlock Africa’s potential.

Two, President Ruto regretted that the continent continues to borrow from international institutions at significantly high interest compared to other economies, saying the situation should be corrected.

“We must also sort out the problem of global rating agencies exaggerating Africa’s risk yet the continent is not a risky as they want the world to believe,” President Ruto said.

Three, the President said Africa should be part of the conservation on how technology issues, including artificial intelligence, should be used in driving economies.