Ruto calls for development focused politics, launches infrastructure, housing projects in Western

President William Ruto began a five-day development tour of the Western Kenya region by inspecting projects in Busia, Kakamega, and Vihiga counties.

The President arrived in Kakamega County on Sunday evening and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion works at Kakamega Airstrip.

He said upgrading the airstrip is expected to enhance regional air connectivity and spur economic growth in the region.

On Monday, he launched the construction of the 13km Nangina-Sio Port-Okados-Mundere road in Budalang’i, Busia County, a Ksh860 million project that will link Funyula and Budalang’i constituencies and unlock trade and economic activity across the region.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Budalang’i Modern Market, a Ksh130 million investment.

Later, the President launched construction of the Ksh5.5 billion Nasewa Affordable Housing Project in Busia County.

The 2,000-unit housing development will complement the Nasewa County Aggregation and Industrial Park, creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Still in Busia County, the President launched the construction of the Ksh545 million 13km Matayos-Namwitsula Bridge-Nawesa CAIIP-Shibale road, a key infrastructure project that will improve connectivity in the region.

At Nderema village in Mumias East Constituency, Kakamega, President Ruto launched a Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project, which will take electricity to 161 homes at cost of Ksh12.7 million.

He explained that the government is investing KSh2.37 billion to connect more than 36,700 households to power in Kakamega County, empowering families and unlocking new opportunities.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the KSh270 Malaha Modern Market, one of 24 such projects being implemented in Kakamega County at a cost of over Ksh4.4 billion.

In Vihiga County, he launched the rehabilitation works of the 11km Chavaki-Lusiola and Shikumu-Malinya roads at a cost of Ksh953 million in Sabatia Constituency.

Still in Kakamega County, the President broke ground for the rehabilitation and solarisation of the Shitoli Water Project in Ikolomani Constituency.

The Ksh212 million project is being implemented by the Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency and will provide reliable and sustainable water supply to more than 45,000 residents, improving access to clean water and supporting livelihoods.

At the same time, President Ruto told leaders to stop cheap politics and focus on issues facing Kenyans.

He told his competitors to present their alternative plans to Kenyans instead of just mere politicking and insults.

“I challenge my critics to tell Kenyans the plans they have if they are, indeed, intelligent people,” President Ruto said.

He pointed out that his critics have questionable track records, noting that this was why they were engaging in rhetoric.

“When they had the opportunity to serve, they failed the people by abusing power and undermining the very human rights they now claim to defend. We shall neither be distracted nor deterred,” he said.

The President said Kenyans can differentiate between development conscious leaders and political theatre.

“The people of Kenya are not foolish. They can see through the empty sloganeering of our competitors. When the time comes, they will deliver their verdict on who truly has a better track record,” he pointed out.

He noted national transformation has been delayed and slowed down by leaders without vision, saying that era was now behind us.

“Today, we are moving the country forward with deliberate investments in critical sectors, ensuring that no part of our nation is left behind,” he explained.

The President pointed out that the government has a clear and demonstrable track record in delivering housing, health, education, roads, and other critical infrastructure.

“Across the country, we are transforming the delivery of development to the people of Kenya, ensuring that progress reaches every sector and every community, leaving no one behind. Our plan is credible, practical, and proven through decisive action,” he said.

President Ruto said Kenya has no room for the politics of ethnicity, name calling, insults and exclusion, and expressed satisfaction that Kenyans have rejected division, hatred, and empty rhetoric.

“Kenyans want leaders who can explain to them the plans, and the agenda they have for them. Sloganeering cannot change their lives,” he said.

Governors Paul Otuoma (Busia), Fernandez Baraza (Kakamega) and Wilberforce Otichilo (Vihiga) said the investments in housing and modern markets have transformed lives of the residents of the region and Kenyans in general.

Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMES) and Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing), MPs and other leaders accompanied the President.