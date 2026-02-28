Local NewsNEWS

30-year jail term for Kilifi man who killed wife over Instagram dispute

Evidence showed that the attack occurred in the presence of the couple’s five children in 2022

The High Court in Mombasa has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for murdering his wife in Majengo Kanamai, Kilifi County.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Wendy Kagendo Micheni at the High Court in Mombasa, 40-year-old Murad Awadh Mbaraka was found guilty of killing his wife, Nuru Ibrahim, in 2022 following persistent domestic disputes, including disagreements over her use of Instagram.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Principal Prosecution Counsel Frank Sirima lined up ten witnesses to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused acted with malice aforethought and premeditation on the night of June 19, 2022.

Evidence before the court showed that the attack occurred in the presence of the couple’s five children. An 11-year-old daughter recounted hearing her mother scream for help as the accused repeatedly assaulted her.

Neighbours who responded to the distress calls were reportedly threatened and blocked from offering assistance. Forensic analysis placed the accused squarely at the scene, confirming the presence of the deceased’s blood on a knife, broken pieces of a baby’s cot allegedly used in the attack, and on the accused’s clothing.

Witnesses also dismantled the defence narrative that an intruder was responsible, while the accused’s employer refuted his alibi.

Justice Micheni held that the accused’s conduct reflected deliberate and violent intent, underscoring the gravity of the offence.

She noted that the sentence serves both as punishment and a deterrent against domestic violence.

The court granted the convict 14 days to appeal.

Source: ODPP

 

