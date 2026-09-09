Ruto: Grammys ambition geared at setting up Nairobi as Africa’s creative hub

President Ruto has clarified that the Government’s push to host the Grammys, an annual musical award presented by the Recording Academy, is geared towards growing the creative economy into a viable source of income for Kenyan creatives.

Ruto was speaking during the American Chamber of Commerce Business Summit held at the Windor Golf Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 9.

Revisiting the topic that sparked heated debate early in 2024 after the Government allegedly bid Ksh. 500M to host the award ceremony, the President said it was not about “the ceremony”.

“Our ambition to host the Grammy Awards is not about one ceremony or one moment of fanfare,” he said. “It is about attracting studios, labels, platforms and investors, and making Kenya a permanent centre of African creative production.”

He also invited “American industry leaders” to help the country build an ecosystem that supports Kenya’s creative economy.

“Kenya’s creative economy offers another major opportunity. Our music, film, fashion, sport and digital talent can become significant sources of exports and employment,” he added. “But talent needs infrastructure, finance, distribution and strong intellectual property protection.”

Additionally, he also referred to the proposed Zaria Arena at Railway City, stating: “The proposed $120 million, 15,000-seat Zaria Arena at Railway City illustrates the scale of this opportunity.”

President Ruto first announced the project in April 2026 and refers to the partnership between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group to build an entertainment arena within what is now referred to colloquially as Railways.

Meanwhile, the 25-year Kenya-US socio-economic relationship continues to be a boon for creatives who receive support from the American Embassy as participants in the American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP), a partnership between the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Recording Academy.

Established in 2024, AMMP aims to foster stronger global connections in the industry by connecting international music professionals with experienced United States-based mentors from the Academy, with a focus on cultivating the behind-the-scenes professionals essential to thriving music markets worldwide.

The summit is expected to conclude on Thursday.