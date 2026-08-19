LifestyleMusicPublic Figures

Angélique Kidjo makes history as first african artist to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
3 Min Read
Hollywood Walk of Fame officials have praised Kidjo’s artistry and global influence, highlighting her ability to connect audiences across generations and continents. Photo X

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has officially made history, becoming the first African musician and first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The five-time Grammy Award winner was honoured on Tuesday during a ceremony in Los Angeles, where she received the 2,854th star in the Recording category. The milestone places Kidjo among the world’s most celebrated entertainment figures and marks a significant moment for African music on the global stage.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Kidjo was honoured as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026, which was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in July 2025. She was selected alongside artists including Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Lyle Lovett and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

At the ceremony, Kidjo was joined by Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Benin-born actor Djimon Hounsou and Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold were also among those in attendance. Hollywood officials declared August 18 “Angélique Kidjo Day” in recognition of her achievement.

The honour reflects a career spanning more than four decades. Born in Benin, Kidjo has built an international reputation by combining West African musical traditions with genres including funk, jazz, soul and pop. Her work has earned five Grammy Awards and collaborations with leading artists from around the world. Photo X

Speaking at the ceremony, Kidjo framed the achievement as a milestone for Africa rather than simply a personal accomplishment. She has previously described the star as belonging not only to her, but to the continent and its artists.

Hollywood Walk of Fame officials have praised Kidjo’s artistry and global influence, highlighting her ability to connect audiences across generations and continents.

Nikita Kering’, Njerae, Bridget Blue to headline Peaches and Cream in September
Kalondu Musyimi joins KBC Club 1 Extra
Shakira teases new World Cup song produced with Burna Boy
Funeral of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer to be broadcast to fans online

For Kidjo, the recognition also carries a message for younger African artists. Her career has consistently demonstrated how African sounds, stories and cultural traditions can reach international audiences without losing their identity.

As African music continues to expand its global footprint, Kidjo’s star on Hollywood Boulevard stands as a symbolic breakthrough — and a reminder of how far artists from the continent have travelled on the world stage.

Africa’s top culinary talent recognised at 2026 Ladha Za Afrika Competition in Nairobi
Njerae releases new single “Ingia Ndani”
How hotels are using nature to redefine corporate events
Data shows 62% jump in heartbreak streams as Valentine day approaches
Uganda’s cricket grannies
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Meta hooked children on Facebook and Instagram, US court hears
Next Article Kenya, Türkiye deepen strategic ties as trade, investment and security take centre stage
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Subsidiaries power Equity Group H1 net profit to Ksh 45B
Business Local Business
Man sentenced to 10yrs for attempted murder of Wajir police officer
County News NEWS
Siaya residents urged to embrace Ksh 500B nuclear project
Business Local Business
Kenya, Türkiye deepen strategic ties as trade, investment and security take centre stage
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

2026 FIFA World CupMusic

How the World Cup is blending soccer with music

2026 FIFA World CupMusic

Fans create AI-generated team songs ahead of World Cup

EntertainmentMusic

Kenyan electronic ensemble say new song is about “movement, human connection”

EntertainmentMusic

Matata teams up with Tanzanian Marioo for new single

Show More