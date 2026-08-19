Angélique Kidjo makes history as first african artist to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has officially made history, becoming the first African musician and first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The five-time Grammy Award winner was honoured on Tuesday during a ceremony in Los Angeles, where she received the 2,854th star in the Recording category. The milestone places Kidjo among the world’s most celebrated entertainment figures and marks a significant moment for African music on the global stage.

Kidjo was honoured as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026, which was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in July 2025. She was selected alongside artists including Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Lyle Lovett and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

At the ceremony, Kidjo was joined by Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Benin-born actor Djimon Hounsou and Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold were also among those in attendance. Hollywood officials declared August 18 “Angélique Kidjo Day” in recognition of her achievement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kidjo framed the achievement as a milestone for Africa rather than simply a personal accomplishment. She has previously described the star as belonging not only to her, but to the continent and its artists.

Hollywood Walk of Fame officials have praised Kidjo’s artistry and global influence, highlighting her ability to connect audiences across generations and continents.

For Kidjo, the recognition also carries a message for younger African artists. Her career has consistently demonstrated how African sounds, stories and cultural traditions can reach international audiences without losing their identity.

As African music continues to expand its global footprint, Kidjo’s star on Hollywood Boulevard stands as a symbolic breakthrough — and a reminder of how far artists from the continent have travelled on the world stage.